COVID-19: Travelers From More States, Puerto Rico, DC Added To NY/NJ/CT Quarantine List

Travelers from three more states, as well as Puerto Rico and Washington, DC, with high positive testing rates for COVID-19 have now been added to the joint quarantine order for out-of-state travelers to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The newly added states as of Tuesday, July 28, are Illinois, Kentucky, and Minnesota, bringing the number to 34 states, in addition to Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

The full, updated list of states on the travel advisory is now:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Idaho

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

Nebraska

North Carolina

New Mexico

Nevada

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

The first quarantine order was issued on June 25, with eight states.

