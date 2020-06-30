Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

COVID-19: Travelers From Eight More States Will Be Required To Quarantine In NY/NJ/CT

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A sign at Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut with information on the COVID-19 tristate travel advisory.
A sign at Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut with information on the COVID-19 tristate travel advisory. Photo Credit: State of Connecticut

Travelers from eight more states will be required to quarantine for 14 days in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

That means, as of Tuesday, June 30, there are 16 states that meet the criteria of significant community spread.

The newly added states are:

  • California,
  • Georgia,
  • Iowa,
  • Idaho,
  • Louisiana,
  • Mississippi,
  • Nevada,
  • Tennessee. 

The eight states added earlier are:

  • Alabama,
  • Arizona,
  • Florida,
  • North Carolina,
  • Nevada,
  • South Carolina,
  • Texas,
  • Utah

Those states have a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.