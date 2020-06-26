COVID-19: Three New Symptoms, Including Runny Nose, Added By CDC

Three new symptoms of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been added by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

They are:

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Symptoms already listed are:

Fever

Chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

The list does not include all possible symptoms, the CDC notes.

The CDC had initially listed three symptoms for COVID-19: fever, cough and shortness of breath/difficulty breathing.

In late April, it added chills/repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says that if someone is showing any of the below signs, that person should immediately seek emergency medical care:

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.