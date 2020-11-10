Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: 22-Year-Old Pickup Truck Driver Randomly Shoots Vehicles, Storefronts In Rockland, Police Say
News

COVID-19: Three DMV Workers Test Positive In Area

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Orange County DMV in Middletown.
The Orange County DMV in Middletown. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Department of Motor Vehicle office in the area has been temporarily shut down after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Three Orange County DMV employees in the Middletown office have contracted COVID-19, prompting health officials to close the building through at least Thursday, Nov. 12.

County officials announced the positive cases on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Anyone who may have worked or frequented the King Street office between Monday, Nov. 2, and Friday, Nov. 6 have been instructed to temporarily quarantine due to possible exposure to the virus.

Anyone with appointments this week will be rescheduled and notified by Orange County Clerk Annie Rabbitt.

There have been a total of 14,550 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Orange County since the pandemic began. According to the Department of Health, there have been 510 virus-related deaths and there are currently 52 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with an additional 19 possible cases under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.