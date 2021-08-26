COVID-19: Those Not Vaccinated 11 Times More Likely To Be Hospitalized, NY DOH Study Says

A newly-released study by the New York State Department of Health found that unvaccinated adults were eight times more likely to be diagnosed with the COVID-19 and 11 times more likely to be hospitalized with the virus than those who are fully vaccinated.

The study was published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday, Aug. 18. It focused on the time period from May 3 through July 25.

Researchers reported that during the time period, the majority of the new COVID-19 cases in New York were reported among unvaccinated residents.

A total of 9,675 new cases (1.31 per 100,000 person-days) were reported among fully-vaccinated adults in the state, and 38,505 cases (10.69 per 100,000 person-days) were reported among unvaccinated adults in New York.

Additionally, the majority of the new COVID-19 hospitalizations were also reported among those who were unvaccinated.

A total of 1,271 new COVID-19 hospitalizations (0.17 per 100,000 person-days) occurred among fully vaccinated adults, compared with 7,308 (2.03 per 100,000 person-days) among unvaccinated adults, researchers said.

"The findings of our research are clear: Vaccines provide the strongest protection for New Yorkers against getting infected or becoming hospitalized due to COVID-19," senior author and New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said. "I applaud the research and work done by our scientists and continue to encourage all New Yorkers to get vaccinated as soon as possible."

Researchers noted that as the Delta variant spread during the time period that was studied, rates of new COVID-19 cases increased among those who were unvaccinated and vaccinated, although the rate was lower among fully vaccinated people.

"Our study indicates while breakthrough cases of COVID-19 are rare, fully vaccinated New Yorkers still need to remain vigilant as the Delta variant has led to increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations," Zucker said. "We are proud that our research is informing our federal partners on policy decisions affecting people across the nation."

