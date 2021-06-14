Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
News

COVID-19: This Ramapo Community Has Lowest Vaccination Rate In NY

Some Hudson Valley ZIP codes are among the least vaccinated in New York.
Some Hudson Valley ZIP codes are among the least vaccinated in New York. Photo Credit: ny.gov

A Hudson Valley community still has the lowest vaccination rate in New York as the state looks to hit a 70 percent benchmark to lift most restrictions put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monsey in Rockland County continues to lag behind the rest of the state, with a 17.8 percent vaccination rate as the state begins targeting the zip codes where there has been the most resistance to taking the vaccine.

Last week, Monsey's vaccination rate sat at 17.6 percent.

Other Hudson Valley municipalities among the 25 fewest vaccinated in New York include Monroe at 29.3 percent and Spring Valley at 29.3 percent.

A complete list of the 25 ZIP codes with the lowest vaccination rates can be seen above.

Statewide, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that as of Monday, June 14, 69.9 percent of eligible adults in New York have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as the state inches closer to the 70 percent mark.

"We're beating all (COVID) predictions, but it doesn't mean that when we hit the 70 percent mark this is over. It means we're doing well, but it means we have to keep going," Cuomo said. "That is not the finish line. We're coming around the last turn of the track and we have to focus on these ZIP codes and know that we're doing well.

"It's one more push to really get people vaccinated and get this COVID beast under control." 

The least vaccinated communities in New York, according to the state Department of Health:

  • Monsey - 17.8 percent - (17.6 percent on Wednesday, June 9);
  • Romulus - 22.1 percent - (21.9 percent);
  • Monroe - 27.9 percent - (27.4 percent);
  • Rochester - 29.3 percent - (28 percent);
  • Spring Valley - 29.3 percent - (28.6 percent);
  • Franklinville: 30.9 percent - (31 percent);
  • Gowanda: 31.7 percent - (31.2 percent);
  • Evans Mills - 31.9 percent - (30.6 percent);
  • Dundee: 32.2 percent;
  • Williamsburg: 32.7 percent - (31.5 percent);
  • Ocean Hill: 33. 4 percent - (31.8 percent);
  • Far Rockaway: 33.4 percent - (31.2 percent);
  • Canarsle: 34.3 percent - (32.4 percent);
  • Fort Plain: 34.6 percent;
  • Delevan: 34.7 percent - (33.8 percent);
  • La Fargeville: 34.8 percent - (34.1 percent);
  • Buffalo: 34.9 percent - (33.4 percent);
  • Taberg: 35.2 percent;
  • Crown Heights: 35.3 percent - (33.7 percent);
  • Cattaraugus: 35.4 percent;
  • Morrisville: 35.5 percent;
  • Addison: 35.8 percent - (33.9 percent);
  • Brownsville: 35.8 percent - (33.4 percent);
  • Borough Park: 35.8 percent - (33.8 percent).

"We're going to focus on these ZIP codes, get in there, and focus intensive efforts," Cuomo added. "We want local officials to pay attention to these zip codes, go to social events, churches, anywhere, at these places, because that's where we have to get that vaccination rate up.

"This is where local governments should be focusing if we want to make a difference." 

