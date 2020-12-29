COVID-19: This Over-The-Counter Supplement Could Help Prevent, Treat Virus, New Study Shows

An over-the-counter supplement may help prevent COVID-19 infection, according to a brand-new report.

Melatonin, known as a sleep aid, could also help treat the virus, Cleveland Clinic scientists said in research published in the journal PLOS Biology.

Data that included nearly 27,000 people at the clinic showed a 28 percent reduced likelihood of contracting the COVID.

Melatonin, taken by mouth as a tablet, regulates the sleep-wake cycle and is often is used for the treatment of insomnia and in adjusting to changes to the sleep cycle.

For more on the findings, check this report at webmd.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.