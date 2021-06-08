Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Massive Internet Outage: Hundreds Of News, Streaming Services, Social Media Sites Go Down
News

COVID-19: These Hudson Valley ZIP Codes Have Lowest Vaccination Rates

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
These are the 25 lowest vaccination rate ZIP codes in New York. Photo Credit: ny.gov
The 175 ZIP codes in New York with a bottom 10 percent vaccination rate. Photo Credit: ny.gov

A Hudson Valley community has the lowest vaccination rate in New York as the state looks to hit a 70 percent benchmark to lift most restrictions put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monsey in Rockland County is lagging behind the rest of the state, with a 17.6 percent vaccination rate as the state begins targeting the zip codes where there has been the most resistance to taking the vaccine.

Other Hudson Valley municipalities among the 25 fewest vaccinated in New York include Monroe at 27.4 percent and Spring Valley at 28.6 percent.

A complete list of the 175 ZIP codes with the lowest vaccination rates can be seen above.

“The vaccination rate has slowed dramatically, because obviously, the higher you get, the fewer people there are to get vaccinated,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a COVID-19 briefing in Manhattan on Monday, June 7. “So now the focus is on the places that have the lowest vaccination rates, and we do that by studying the data.

The least vaccinated communities in New York, according to the state Department of Health:

  • Monsey - 17.6 percent;
  • Romulus - 21.9 percent;
  • Monroe - 27.4 percent;
  • Rochester - 28 percent;
  • Spring Valley - 28.6 percent;
  • Evans Mills - 30.6 percent;
  • Franklinville: 31 percent;
  • Gowanda: 31.2 percent;
  • Far Rockaway: 31.2 percent;
  • Williamsburg: 31.5 percent;
  • Ocean hill: 31.8 percent;
  • Canarsle: 32.4 percent;
  • Brownsville: 33.4 percent;
  • Buffalo: 33.4 percent;
  • Edgemere: 33.4 percent;
  • Crown Heights: 33.7 percent;
  • Borough Park: 33.8 percent;
  • Delevan: 33.8 percent;
  • Baychester: 33.9 percent;
  • Addison: 33.9 percent;
  • Fort Plain: 34 percent;
  • Hunt’s Point: 34 percent;
  • Lagrangeville: 34.1 percent;
  • Marine Park: 34.2 percent.

“Look at the ZIP codes by vaccination rates, and you’ll see the bottom 10 percent are below 36 percent,” Cuomo said. “So the overall vaccination rate in the state is 68 percent, so these ZIP codes are almost half the vaccination rate. So we’re going to target those areas.” 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.