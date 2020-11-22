COVID-19: These Hudson Valley Areas Rank Among Highest In State For Positive Testing Rate

Several locations in the Hudson Valley have among the highest positive rates for COVID-19 testing in the state amid the recent spike in cases across the region and most of the nation and the world.

The first image above shows locations in New York with the highest rates, according to data released by the state on Sunday, Nov. 22.

The second image lists the consequences when an area has a high positivity rate for COVID testing.

The positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.39 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.29 percent.

Within the focus areas, 42,198 test results were reported Saturday, Nov. 21, yielding 1,853 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 154,410 test results were reported, yielding 3,538 positives.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last four days in the Hudson Valley:

Wednesday, Nov. 18: 3.9 percent

Thursday, Nov. 19: 3.4 percent

Friday, Nov. 20: 3.7 percent

Saturday, Nov. 21: 3.3 percent

Here's a rundown of new cases in the Hudson Valley's seven counties:

Westchester, 372

Rockland, 91

Orange, 73

Dutchess, 65

Ulster, 19

Sullivan, 13

Putnam, 6

There were 30 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, with four in the Hudson Valley (three in Dutchess County and one in Westchester) -- bringing the total to 26,357 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Saturday:

Patient Hospitalization - 2,562 (+119)

Patients Newly Admitted - 391

Hospital Counties - 52

Number ICU - 502 (+35)

Number ICU with Intubation - 234 (+22)

Total Discharges - 83,307 (+276)

Deaths - 30

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.