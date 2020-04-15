Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
COVID-19: The Fresh Market Now Requires Shoppers To Wear Face Coverings

Zak Failla
The Fresh Market will require shoppers to don face coverings to enter the store.
Shoppers looking to pick up some groceries from The Fresh Market during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis will be turned away at the door if they don’t have proper face coverings.

Citing new guidance from global health organizations, The Fresh Market announced this week that all shoppers inside their stores will have to wear face masks or coverings, starting on Tuesday, April 14.

“When the CDC updated their guidance to recommend people wear cloth face coverings when in public settings, The Fresh Market modified their policy to require all team members to wear a face mask or cloth face covering while working in the store,” a spokesperson for the grocer said.

The Fresh Market currently has 159 locations nationwide, including seven in New York and Connecticut.

“There is growing evidence that more individuals than previously thought may be carriers of coronavirus but do not show symptoms of the illness,” James Ball, director of Food Safety and Quality Assurance at The Fresh Market said.

“Wearing a face covering may reduce the spread of the virus by asymptomatic individuals. Since it is impossible to know who may be asymptomatic, it is prudent for everyone to wear a covering. The goal is to reduce the virus' transmission to keep everyone as safe as possible.”

The announcement comes as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an Executive Order mandating that all New Yorkers heading into public must wear a face mask or covering.

