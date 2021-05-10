Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: SUNY, CUNY To Require Vaccinations For All Students Before Returning To Campus

Zak Failla
SUNY and CUNY students will be required to be vaccinated by the fall if they plan to return to in-person learning.
New York State colleges and universities will require COVID-19 vaccinations for students planning to take part in in-person classes in the fall, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.

During a COVID-19 briefing in Manhattan on Monday, May 10, Cuomo issued a vaccine mandate stating that all CUNY and SUNY students will need to be vaccinated before the fall as the state pushes to have all eligible adults take the vaccine.

Cuomo also urged private colleges to follow suit, following steps taken by Ithaca College and Cornell University, among others.

Previously, SUNY schools had been offering the vaccine at clinics, but it was not required for students.

According to the state Department of Health, less than a quarter of New Yorkers between the age of 16 and 25 have been fully vaccinated, the lowest percentage among those eligible to receive the vaccine in New York.

“Let’s make a global statement: you cannot go back to school in September unless you have a vaccine," Cuomo said. "That will be a major motivation to get the vaccination.”

