COVID-19: Study Reveals Who's Most At Risk For Breakthrough Infections

Researchers have identified groups of vaccinated people who may be the most at risk for suffering severe outcomes from COVID-19 breakthrough infections.

According to a report from Medical News Today, the study looked at more than 6 million people who have received one or two doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom.

One of the paper's co-authors, Dr. Aziz Sheikh, said only a small number of the more than 5 million people who received two vaccine doses remained at risk for COVID-19 hospitalization and death after being vaccinated.

"We saw relatively few deaths in individuals who had received the second dose of the vaccine (4% of all covid-19 related deaths); therefore, most information about associations between predictors and mortality came from individuals who had received only one dose," the researchers wrote.

The researchers were able to identify which groups might be most at risk for hospitalization and death, and who might benefit from vaccine boosters and new treatments.

Medical News Today reported that researchers found the following groups of people are at higher risk for severe COVID-19 infections:

People with Down syndrome

People who have had a kidney transplant

People with sickle cell disease

Residents of care homes

People receiving chemotherapy

People who have had a recent bone marrow transplant or solid organ transplant

People with HIV or AIDS

People with dementia

People with Parkinson’s disease

People with several rare neurological conditions

People with cirrhosis

