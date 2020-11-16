Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

COVID-19: Stay-At-Home Advisory Takes Effect For Hudson Valley City

Zak Failla
A stay-at-home order has been issued in Mount Vernon. Photo Credit: Pixabay
Residents in one of the Hudson Valley’s most populated cities have been instructed to stay at home due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Officials in Mount Vernon issued a “stay-at-home” advisory, advising residents to remain indoors except for work, school, or to purchase essential items.

The order took effect on Monday, Nov. 16.

Mount Vernon has seen double-digit increases in new daily COVID-19 cases, with the number of active cases climbing to 173 on Monday, Nov. 16.

According to officials, the Mount Vernon COVID-19 taskforce will be enforcing social distancing requirements and ensuring that all businesses are in compliance with the state’s guidance regarding the virus.

Businesses found in violation will be shut down.

The order also encourages residents to cancel traditional Thanksgiving gatherings, avoid travel, and not have guests visit their homes.

Anyone who spots COVID-19 violations has been instructed to call officials at (914) 665-2626 or (914) 665-2500.

