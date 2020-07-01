COVID-19: See Map Of States Where Travelers Must Quarantine In NY/NJ/CT

Travelers from twice as many states will now be subjected to a mandatory quarantine when traveling into the metro New York area due to the recent surge in novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in more than half the country.

Eight more states have been added to the list of those subjected to a 14-day quarantine when coming into New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that travelers coming from California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, and Tennessee will now be subjected to the quarantine due to their spikes in the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

Previously, the list only included: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah.

The governors and health officials have been monitoring the data daily to determine which states could pose a risk as they continue methodically phased reopenings.

The joint travel agreement with the three states was first announced earlier this month on Thursday, June 18.

Earlier stories:

Anyone coming to the tri-state area from a state with at least 10 positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents or a 10 percent positive testing rate on a seven-day rolling average to enter the two-week quarantine.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont posted on Facebook announcing the new states that have been added to the list.

“In coordination with our neighboring states, we've updated the list of states with high COVID-19 infection rates that are covered under our regional travel advisory,” he posted. “As of today, there are currently 16 states that meet this criteria.”

Murphy added: "This war is not over. We are still fighting. We cannot fall into complacency. Keeping up the fight is even more important now to prevent us from backsliding."

“The virus is raging all across the nation and that’s because we have a federal government that just missed this,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on NY1 on Tuesday, June 30. “They denied it from the first place, let’s be honest. We’re afraid that they are going to fly into New York and cause the same problem, and it’s only getting worse.

“We now have this virus under control,” but other states don’t,” he added. “What if they get on a plane and come to JFK. We got the infection rate down, and because other states are still high, we could have trouble.

“This country has to wake up and realize the facts that are going on, because you have a tale of two countries going on.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.