COVID-19: Second-Dose Skipping Sparks Concern Among Medical Experts

Though millions of COVID-19 vaccines are being administered daily in the United States, some medical experts are now concerned about some eager Americans going to get their first dose and then skipping out on the second out of complacency.

Some are citing side effects that come with the second dose of the two-shot Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which has increased “vaccine-hesitancy” and has some not heading back to their healthcare provider to complete the vaccination process.

Others have simply missed appointments or opted against going back to receive a second dose. However, health officials are warning against stopping at just the first shot.

Officials noted that, “although it's true the second dose can cause fatigue and fever and headache and muscle ache, it is a small price to pay to be protected against this disease for a more durable or longer length period of time.”

Experts said the only way to completely combat and have the best protection against COVID-19, the vaccination process has to be completed with two shots of Moderna and Pfizer, or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, by skipping the second dose, some immunity benefits could be lost for that person or anyone who is exposed to that person.

Researchers from the CDC recently investigated nearly 4,000 frontline workers in eight U.S. cities over 13 weeks. They found a single dose of Pfizer or Moderna had 80 percent effectiveness after 14 days. However, 14 days after a second dose, the effectiveness in preventing coronavirus infection rose to 90 percent.

“When you just leave it at one dose, the question is, how long does it last?" infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci cautioned. "And when you're dealing with variants, you're in a tenuous zone.”

