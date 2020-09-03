COVID-19: School District In Hudson Valley Reports Exposure To Students

An alert has been issued for COVID-19 exposure for students who attended a ceremony at a church in Westchester.

On Friday, Aug. 28 a priest from Holy Innocents Church in Pleasantville tested COVID positive.

"Unfortunately, that priest distributed communion to several of our students who were present for a First Holy Communion Ceremony," Mount Pleasant Superintendent of Schools Kurtis M. Kotes said in an email to the community.

"I have been in contact with the Westchester County Department of Health, Carl Fulgenzi, Supervisor for the Town of Mount Pleasant, and the superintendent of schools for both the Pleasantville and Valhalla School District to discuss the proper steps for this situation."

The Westchester County Department of Health is directing that anyone who was present at the ceremony self-quarantine for a period of two weeks.

Since the testing of the priest was Aug. 28, the quarantine would go through and include Thursday, Sept. 10.

Anyone present at the ceremony should self-quarantine and contact the Westchester County Department of Health to let it know that you were present at the ceremony.

"This will allow for the contact tracing program to identify and assist anyone who may be affected," Kotes said.

The contact tracing phone number for the Department of Health is 866-588-0195.

The Holy Innocents Church announced that its community is in quarantine until Monday, Sept. 7, and Mass or other sacraments will not be celebrated until Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The Westchester County Department of Health has also been in close contact with the Archdiocese of New York and will be setting up further resources for those that may have been affected.

