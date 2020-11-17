COVID-19: School District In Hudson Valley Goes Remote After Positive Cases

A school district in Northern Westchester has closed for in-person learning for two weeks due to COVID-19 cases.

The North Salem Central School District said on Monday, Nov. 16. that it learned of two cases at the North Salem High School/Middle School as well as two other cases at Pequenakonck Elementary School.

Therefore, the district's schools will move to remote learning until Monday, Nov. 30th due to a staffing shortage.

"Any individual deemed to be exposed must quarantine for a minimum of 14 days from the date of last exposure and should be assessed by a physician," the district said.

"The district is continuously evaluating new information as it comes in.

"Please be assured that we will be transparent about any positive COVID-19 cases in our district, and we will keep you informed if more information needs to be communicated."

