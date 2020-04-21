COVID-19: Rundown Of Total, New Cases Per County In New York

The following are the latest number of total novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases followed by new cases for counties in New York as of Tuesday, April 21.

The state health department reported 4,178 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 251,690 confirmed cases in New York State.

Albany

704 cases

17 new cases

Allegany

30

0

Broome

205

6

Cattaraugus

35

1

Cayuga

36

0

Chautauqua

25

0

Chemung

75

2

Chenango

79

1

Clinton

51

0

Columbia

113

2

Cortland

25

0

Delaware

49

0

Dutchess

2,331

47

Erie

2,147

38

Essex

21

1

Franklin

13

0

Fulton

27

0

Genesee

121

2

Greene

87

1

Hamilton

3

0

Herkimer

50

1

Jefferson

54

0

Lewis

9

0

Livingston

39

0

Madison

106

0

Monroe

1,070

16

Montgomery

37

2

Nassau

31,079

402

Niagara

260

5

New York City

139,325

2,519

Oneida

284

5

Onondaga

514

5

Ontario

72

1

Orange

6,561

79

Orleans

53

7

Oswego

49

1

Otsego

49

0

Putnam

605

6

Rensselaer

183

6

Rockland

9,568

111

Saratoga

257

3

Schenectady

273

4

Schoharie

20

0

Schuyler

7

0

Seneca

18

0

St. Lawrence

120

10

Steuben

170

3

Suffolk

28,154

492

Sullivan

555

11

Tioga

37

0

Tompkins

119

0

Ulster

893

16

Warren

102

1

Washington

68

3

Wayne

51

1

Westchester

24,656

350

Wyoming

36

0

Yates

10

0

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.