COVID-19: Rundown Of Total Cases, Deaths Per County In New York, Connecticut

The following are the latest number of total novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and deaths in New York City and surrounding counties in New York and Connecticut as of Tuesday, April 14.
A total of 195,031 have now tested positive in the state, with 6,337 new cases.
New York
New York City (five boroughs)
106,763 cases, 7,349 deaths
Nassau
24,358 cases, 910 deaths
Suffolk
21,643 cases, 568 deaths
Westchester
19,786 cases, 557 deaths
Rockland
7,965 cases, 197 deaths
Orange
5,182 cases, 120 cases
Dutchess
1,881 cases, 31 deaths
Ulster
630 cases, 12 deaths
Putnam
502, 30 deaths
Sullivan
380 cases, six deaths
Connecticut
Fairfield County
6,004 cases, 262 deaths
Litchfield County
446 cases, 24 deaths
