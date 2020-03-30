Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

COVID-19: Rockland County Releases Map Of Cases By Town As Death Toll Reaches 18 In County

Kathy Reakes
A breakdown of the number of cases in terms of percentage by town in Rockland. Photo Credit: Rockland County Government
A new map available for residents showing the number of cases of COVID-19 in Rockland County. Photo Credit: Rockland County Government

As the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and deaths continues to escalate in Rockland County, officials are pleading with residents to stay home at the same time as providing a map to track cases.

"Lives are hanging in the balance," said Rockland County Executive Ed Day. "Stay home."

As of Monday afternoon, March 30, there have been 18 reported deaths, said Rockland County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert.

Most of the deaths included residents over the age of 60, many with pre-existing conditions, Ruppert said.

The map has differing numbers from the state total due to a lag between the reporting between state and local governments and as Rockland County health officials confirm addresses, illnesses, and deaths, officials said.

In the latest update on Monday afternoon, the breakdown in COVID-19 cases is as follows:

  • Ramapo, 904 cases
  • Clarkstown, 268 cases
  • Orangetown, 134
  • Haverstraw, 90
  • Stony Point, 27

For a breakdown by percentage, see the first image above.

As the cases increase, Day is asking Gov. Andrew Cuomo to consider Rockland County for a field hospital. "Critical action" is needed, especially with the upcoming holidays of Passover and Easter, Day said.

Residents can receive the latest COVID-19 news, track cases by the interactive map , and find additional information on the county's website.

