COVID-19: 'Rising Tide' Of NY Cases Sparking Concern, Hochul Says

Some alarm bells are sounding for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul as new COVID-19 sub-variants have been spreading around parts of the state, causing concern as the number of new infections continues to rise.

Hochul said that state health officials have identified two mutated strains of the high-transmissible Omicron variant that are the main culprit behind the “rising tide” of new cases of the virus in New York.

The governor noted that health experts have found no evidence that the newly emerging strains of the virus are more severe than others, just more easily transferred.

According to the Department of Health, there are currently approximately 40 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in New York, well below the winter peak of more than 450 cases per 100,000.

“We did identify two sub-variants of omicron, which is driving the current spike in cases,” she said in her latest COVID-19 press briefing. “We’re taking this very seriously. You don’t know … Every single variant that comes, is it going to be worse than the last one?"

Statewide, most of New York’s 10 regions saw a rise in their average seven-day positive COVID-19 infection rate, according to the most recent update from the Department of Health:

Central New York: 13.91 percent;

Western New York: 13.48 percent;

Finger Lakes: 11.81 percent;

Southern Tier: 9.46 percent;

Mohawk Valley: 9.45 percent;

Capital Region: 9.00 percent;

North Country: 7.65 percent;

Long Island: 5.79 percent;

Hudson Valley: 5.34 percent;

New York City: 3.67 percent.

Statewide, the average seven-day positive COVID-19 infection rate is also up to 5.56 percent.

“With new contagious subvariants circulating, let's be vigilant in using the tools to keep ourselves and our loved ones healthy and out of the hospital," Hochul said.

"Get your vaccine, your booster, and your second booster if you're eligible, get tested if you feel sick, and if you test positive, talk to your doctor as soon as possible about treatment. Let's keep moving forward safely through this pandemic."

