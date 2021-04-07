Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

COVID-19: Rise In US Cases Clustered In These Five States

Zak Failla
Florida, New York, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey represent nearly 50 percent of the nation's new COVID-19 cases. Photo Credit: mapchart.net
Florida, New York, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey represent nearly 50 percent of the nation's new COVID-19 cases. Photo Credit: Pixabay/giralt

Nearly half of the nation’s new COVID-19 cases are concentrated in just five states - including several on the East Coast - according to new data from John Hopkins University.

The report found that New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Florida accounted for 44 percent of the total new COVID-19 infections confirmed between Monday, March 29, and Sunday, April 4, with most linked to the highly contagious B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the United Kingdom.

In total, those five states, represent approximately 197,500 of the 452,000 reported across the country, however, the five are home to just 22 percent of the US population.

A breakdown of the states reporting the most newly confirmed COVID-19 infections between March 29 and April 4:

  • New York: 52,922;
  • Michigan: 47,036;
  • Florida: 37,927;
  • Pennsylvania: 29,847;
  • New Jersey: 29,753.

The US has averaged more than 64,760 new coronavirus cases a day over the last week -- slightly lower than week prior, but still approximately 18 percent higher than two weeks ago, and 12 percent higher than four weeks ago, according to Johns Hopkins.

