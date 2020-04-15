Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: Montefiore Nyack Hospital Starts Convalescent Plasma Therapy For Patients
News

COVID-19: Request To Close Rockland State Parks Gets Go-Ahead

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Rockland Lake State Park
Rockland Lake State Park Photo Credit: Rockland County Gov.

A request to close some of Rockland County state parks amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has been given the go-ahead by the state after large groups of people were seen gathering at the parks.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day said on Tuesday, April 14, that after reaching out to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's senior staff, he had received a call from the director of the Palisades Park Commission, who approved closing Rockland Lake State Park, beginning on Wednesday, April 15, for the short term.

The closure of Nyack Beach State Park was also approved, a decision on closing Tallman Lake Park is under review.

The issue with the area state parks began after county parks were closed, and then New Jersey parks, which sent pent-up residents to Rockland's state parks.

The effort to close the state parks was part of a coalition of local leaders including County Supervisor George Hoehmann, Assemblyman Kenneth Zebrowski, D-New City, and state Sen. David Carlucci, D-Rockland and Ossining, along with others.

News on a decision regarding Bear Mountain and Harriman state park was not available.

"While this is a tough call it is the right thing to do short term and we will be reviewing the county park closures before the end of the month," Day said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.