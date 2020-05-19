Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

COVID-19: Report Reveals Where Wealthy NYC Residents Moved To During Pandemic

Joe Lombardi
Most of those who moved out of the city were from the wealthiest zip codes in Manhattan, with half of the mail-forwarding requests in April from the Upper East (shown above) and Upper West sides. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A review of mail-forwarding requests is revealing where New York City residents moved to after the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak began.

The United States Post Office received double the monthly average of mail-forwarding requests from New York City in March with 56,000, with that number increasing to 81,000 in April, according to The New York Times.

Most of those who moved out of the city were from the wealthiest zip codes in Manhattan, with half of the mail-forwarding requests in April from the Upper East and Upper West sides.

The majority of the mail-forwarding requests were to addresses within the New York metro area, including Long Island, Westchester and elsewhere in the Hudson Valley, Fairfield County and northern New Jersey.

Beyond the tristate area, other areas with the most forwarding requests included Miami/Fort Lauderdale/West Palm Beach, the Philadelphia area, Washington, D.C./Arlington/Alexandria, Los Angeles/Long Beach/Anaheim, Boston/Cambridge/Newton as well as upstate New York, including the Albany area, and upstate Connecticut, including Litchfield County.

Click here to read The New York Times report.

