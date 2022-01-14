COVID-19: Recall Issued For Free Self-Testing Kits

Orange County’s Department of General Services has announced that the Flowflex antigen rapid test kits the county distributed to residents have been recalled by the manufacturer.

The kits were distributed to residents on Thursday, Jan. 13 in the Towns of Wallkill and New Windsor, said Justin Rodriguez, spokesman for Orange County.

“The vendor represented that the kits were FDA authorized for U.S. markets,” said James Burpoe, Orange County’s Commissioner of General Services. “We have learned they are not FDA authorized but are European Medicines Agency approved for distribution in Europe."

The recalls appear to be connected to a trade and pricing dispute having nothing to do with the efficacy and safety of the product, Burpoe added.

The Flowflex antigen rapid test kits were scheduled to be distributed by the County in the Town of Monroe on Friday, Jan. 14, but that event was postponed.

Any resident who received a Flowflex test in the Towns of Wallkill or New Windsor can exchange that kit for a new one at a later date.

