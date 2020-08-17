COVID-19: Rates Of Cases In Children 'Steadily Increasing,' CDC Says

The number of younger people infected with COVID-19 is on the rise, brand-new data has revealed, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

COVID transmission among children may have declined in the spring and early summer due to school closures, but the uptick in young people contracting the virus could intensify now that schools and colleges are reopening.

Those under age 18 now account for about seven percent of known COVID cases (while accounting for 22 percent of the population), a rate that's been "steadily increasing" from March to July 2020, the CDC said.

But the true incidence of COVID infection in children is not known due to lack of widespread testing and the prioritization of testing for adults and those with severe illness, according to the CDC.

“Recent evidence suggests that children likely have the same or higher viral loads in their nasopharynx compared with adults and that children can spread the virus effectively in households and camp settings,” the CDC said.

The data was posted along with updated guidance from the CDC for pediatricians that also includes what is known about the virus in children. You can access it here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.