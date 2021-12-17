Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
COVID-19: Radio City Rockettes Cancel Performances Due To Outbreak In Production

The Radio City Rockettes
The Radio City Rockettes Photo Credit: MSG

The Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall was forced to cancel several shows at the last minute due to a breakthrough COVID-19 case among members of the production.

On Friday, Dec. 17, the group announced that four shows were being canceled due to the newly reported infection, which was confirmed while some fans were already in line.

Shows scheduled for 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., and 8 p.m. on Friday were all canceled, with news on future events set to be announced at a later date.

 “We regret to announce that the four shows scheduled for today, Friday, December 17 have been canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the production,” organizers announced.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, and will make announcements about future shows as soon as possible. Tickets will be refunded at the original point of purchase.”

New York City has seen a surge of new cases in recent days, as its average seven-day infection rate rose from 2.90 percent to 3.56 between Monday, Dec. 13 and Wednesday, Dec. 15.

In that same time frame, New York City’s seven-day average number of cases per 100,000 residents rose from 42.59 to 53.75. 

