COVID-19: President Trump, First Lady Both Test Positive

Both President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.

The president announced the news in a tweet shortly before 1 a.m. EST Friday, Oct. 2, writing: 'Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately."

Shortly after, just before 1:30 a.m., the first lady tweeted: "As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together."

The news came a day after top White House age Hope Hicks tested positive.

Sean P. Conley, the president's physician, confirmed the news in a statement.

"I release the following information with the permission of President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump," Conley said.

"This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

"The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.

"The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country's greatest medical professionals and institutions.

"Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments."

Trump is 74 years old. The first lady is age 50.

This is a developing story.

