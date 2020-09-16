COVID-19: Positive Case Reported At School District In Hudson Valley

A student or staff member in a new Westchester school district has been the latest to test positive for COVID-19 since classes resumed earlier this month.

According to the state Health Department’s COVID-19 “Report Card,” there has been one confirmed case at Rye Neck Senior High School/Middle School in Mamaroneck out of the 549 students and staff members who have been on campus (0.18 percent).

A staff member reported being informed of the positive case Tuesday morning, Sept. 15.

There have been four positive COVID-19 cases throughout Westchester schools.

Due to Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) regulations, the district cannot disclose whether it was a student or staff member who came into contact with the person who tested positive.

Anyone who came in close contact with the person who tested positive has been notified and advised to quarantine for the state-mandated 14 days.

The building has also undergone a deep cleaning and sanitizing before students returned to class.

