COVID-19: Popular Area Deli Closes After Owner, Staffers Test Positive

A popular deli in the area has closed after the owner and several staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The owner of Jay’s Deli, located in Orange County on Route 32 in Highland Mills, said several employees, and herself, have become infected.

"After consulting closely with the Health Department I have decided not to reopen until I feel it’s 100 percent safe for us and our community," the owner stated in a post on social media Wednesday, Sept. 30. "That is my decision. I do not have to.

"We had a few employees, including myself, test positive for COVID. Everyone else is negative but to be on the safe side and to protect ourselves and the community, I feel that is best.

"I feel lucky to have gone this long without issues. We have practiced safety all along and will continue to do so.

"Please pay attention, people. This is real. It’s not over yet. Do not have large gatherings. Wear your masks everywhere. They do help. Wash your hands. It’s not a matter of if you will get COVID. It’s 'when.'

"Stay safe. We are sanitized professionally and will continue to do so. We can’t live in a bubble. Thank you all for all the support I have received. You guys are great. When it’s safe, I look forward to seeing you."

