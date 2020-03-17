Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: Drive-Thru Testing Facility To Open In Rockland County
News

COVID-19: Personal Protective Equipment Needed For Frontline Workers, NY Nurses Union Says

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Nursing union calling for federal government to provide protective gear for nurses, first responders.
Nursing union calling for federal government to provide protective gear for nurses, first responders. Photo Credit: Pixabay

As the number of novel coronavirus cases increases across the state, the New York Nurses Union says there is a great need for protective gear for frontline workers.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, March 17, the union said that as the focus is on creating additional hospital beds and the associated medical equipment, frontline workers such as doctors and nurses, as well as first responders are in need of the correct protective equipment.

The main concern is if health care workers are exposed unnecessarily, they will have to be isolated or quarantined or will themselves become ill.

The union said that in recent days, however, the CDC and federal authorities have announced new infection control protocols and guidelines that roll-back the standards for protecting health workers.

"These changes in guidance and protocols by the CDC are a direct indication that there are not sufficient supplies of N95 respirators available to safely operate our hospitals and other health care facilities in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said.

The union also claims the federal government has failed to maintain adequate stocks of respirators and further failed to take action when the first outbreak arose.

"If our nurses are in isolation or sick, they will not be there to provide patient care," the statement said.

The union is calling for the government and other responsible authorities to take all necessary measures to ensure nurses and other workers are able to continue to function during the crisis.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.