COVID-19: Personal Protective Equipment Needed For Frontline Workers, NY Nurses Union Says

As the number of novel coronavirus cases increases across the state, the New York Nurses Union says there is a great need for protective gear for frontline workers.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, March 17, the union said that as the focus is on creating additional hospital beds and the associated medical equipment, frontline workers such as doctors and nurses, as well as first responders are in need of the correct protective equipment.

The main concern is if health care workers are exposed unnecessarily, they will have to be isolated or quarantined or will themselves become ill.

The union said that in recent days, however, the CDC and federal authorities have announced new infection control protocols and guidelines that roll-back the standards for protecting health workers.

"These changes in guidance and protocols by the CDC are a direct indication that there are not sufficient supplies of N95 respirators available to safely operate our hospitals and other health care facilities in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said.

The union also claims the federal government has failed to maintain adequate stocks of respirators and further failed to take action when the first outbreak arose.

"If our nurses are in isolation or sick, they will not be there to provide patient care," the statement said.

The union is calling for the government and other responsible authorities to take all necessary measures to ensure nurses and other workers are able to continue to function during the crisis.

