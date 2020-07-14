Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

COVID-19: Only These Four States - All In Northeast - Meet Safety Benchmarks For Reopening

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
A new study says only four states have satisfied four out of five benchmarks to reopen the economy safely.
A new study says only four states have satisfied four out of five benchmarks to reopen the economy safely. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A new study has found that only four states are safely reopening their economies.

The states -- New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and New Hampshire -- have met at least four out of the five benchmarks that show a community is making strong progress in battling the spread of COVID-19, according to a Vox analysis of COVID rates and best practice recommendations.

The Vox study, published Wednesday, July 8, found states are not prepared to fight a future wave of the pandemic. Reopening states too quickly puts people at a greater risk of infection and, possibly, death, the study argued.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts meets three out of the five benchmarks. 

On Monday, July 13, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Boston is entering Phase 3 of reopening. Phase 3 sets standards for reopening gyms and museums among other public places. The rest of the state entered Phase 3 a week ago. Boston was delayed due to testing concerns, according to the governor’s office.

“It is only because of the hard work, diligence, and dedication of so many people in the commonwealth, that have put in the individual work to stop the spread - that in many ways is why we’ve been successful,” Baker said.

In addition to Massachusetts, there are 13 other states and Washington, D.C., that have reached two or three of the metrics. The other 31 states have reached one or none.

There are five achievements that most health and political officials agree should be met before reopening a state’s economy. They are:

  • Infections are down by 10 percent from the rate two weeks ago;
  • There are fewer than four new cases per 100,000 people per day;
  • At least 150 new tests per 100,000 people per day are conducted;
  • The daily positive test rate should be below 5 percent;
  • And 40 percent of intensive care unit (ICU) hospital beds should be available to accommodate a potential influx of COVID-19 patients.

Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey have met four benchmarks. They have yet to knock down the new infection rate by 10 percent compared to two weeks ago. Of all 50 states, only New Hampshire has accomplished this.

Massachusetts has not reached the two-week, 10 percent threshold. In addition, the state has not demonstrated it has the testing capacity to conduct 150 new tests per 100,000 people per day.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.