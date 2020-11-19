COVID-19: One Of Hudson Valley's Cluster Zones Removed

After seeing progress in combating the spread of COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley, some virus-related restrictions have been lifted by the state.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the “yellow zone” designation in Orange County has been removed after making progress and demonstrating low COVID-19 positive infection numbers over several weeks.

Earlier this month, a portion of Orange County saw a spike in new cases, with the positive infection rate climbing near double digits, leading Cuomo and the state's health officials to place additional restrictions on schools, gatherings, and non-essential businesses in parts of the county.

The last recorded COVID-19 positivity rate in New York was at 3.43 percent, according to the Department of Health. The test positivity rate in the state’s “micro-cluster” focus areas is at 4.73 percent, and the statewide rate excluding the clusters is 3.10 percent.

“Those (micro-cluster) areas are astronomical compared to the rest of the state," Cuomo said. "What's the good news? The good news is micro-clusters work. Following the rules works. Broome and Orange Counties were yellow zones and they're now back to normal.

“Brooklyn was an orange zone and is being dropped to a yellow zone,” he added. “So the restrictions work. And just to make it very simple, if you socially distanced, and you wore a mask, and you were smart, none of this would be a problem. It's all self-imposed."

