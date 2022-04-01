COVID-19: Omicron May Be Milder, But Variant Can Still Lead To Long-Term Symptoms, Fauci Says

Symptoms of the highly transmissible COVID-19 Omicron strain may be milder, but the variant can still lead to so-called "Long Covid," according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"Long Covid can happen no matter what virus variant occurs," Fauci told Spectrum News. "There's no evidence that there's any difference between Delta or Beta or now Omicron."

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Chief Medical Advisor to the President, added that "We should always be aware that when people get symptomatic infection - anywhere from 10 to up to 30 plus percent of people will go on to have persistence of symptoms."

"Long Covid" is also possible among those who have had mild cases, Fauci noted.

According to the Mayo Clinic, "COVID-19 symptoms can sometimes persist for months. The virus can damage the lungs, heart, and brain, which increases the risk of long-term health problems."

The Mayo Clinic has identified these symptoms that so-called "long haulers" may experience over time:

Fatigue

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Cough

Joint pain

Chest pain

Memory, concentration, or sleep problems

Muscle pain or headache

Fast or pounding heartbeat

Loss of smell or taste

Depression or anxiety

Fever

Dizziness when you stand

Worsened symptoms after physical or mental activities

Those infected with COVID have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness.

Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

