COVID-19: NYU Announces Booster Shot Requirement For Students, Staff

New York University has instituted a new requirement for all eligible students and staff to get a COVID-19 booster vaccine.

The university announced on Tuesday, Dec. 14, that "all members of the NYU community (excluding those with approved exemptions) who are eligible" will be required to receive their booster vaccine by Tuesday, Jan. 18, and submit proof.

NYU said the decision was made amid rising cases across the state and on campus, including the Omicron variant.

In the announcement, the university said its records indicate that about 80 percent of the NYU community is eligible, and 3,000 people have uploaded proof that they received the booster already.

Those who aren't yet eligible to receive the booster "are expected to get a booster and upload proof within seven (7) days of becoming eligible," NYU said.

The news comes as NYU, along with multiple other colleges in the region, have moved final exams online and canceled university events and gatherings due to an increase in cases.

Read the full announcement from NYU here.

