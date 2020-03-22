Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

COVID-19: NYC Must Have Plan For Lack Of Adherence To Social Distancing Protocols, Cuomo Says

Joe Lombardi
A look at the total number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in New York State as of Sunday, March 22. Photo Credit: Governor's Office
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's news conference in Albany on Sunday, March 22.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's news conference in Albany on Sunday, March 22. Video Credit: Governor's Office

New York City has 24 hours to come up with a plan for review by the state to address the lack of adherence to social distancing protocols during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, including at parks and other public spaces, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Cuomo made the announcement on Sunday, March 23 after visiting the city a day earlier.

"I was in these parks and you wouldn't know there was anything going on," Cuomo said.

"I saw kids playing basketball. There is not social distancing playing basketball. You can't stay six feet away from someone playing basketball.

"It has to stop and it has to stop now. This is not a joke. I am not kidding. This is not life as usual."

Earlier Sunday, Cuomo announced New York City had 2,832 positive cases the last 24 hours, giving it a total of 9,045, accounting for 60 percent of New York State's 15,168 cases. (See first image above.)

Meanwhile, Cuomo said hundreds are working on issues with the state Department of Labor's website which has repeatedly crashed because of an unprecedented amount of unemployment insurance requests.

"We have never seen this kind of volume at any state agency ever," Cuomo said. "We have 700 people working on the website. The tech experts have not been able to figure out a solution."

