COVID-19: NY Will Now Allow Some Religious Gatherings With Tight Restrictions

Congregations have been given the go-ahead to host religious ceremonies, though there are strict guidelines in place.

At his daily novel coronavirus news briefing on Wednesday, May 20 in Albany, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that religious institutions can begin holding gatherings, though with no more than 10 people.

Additionally, drive-in or parking lot services will be allowed at religious institutions beginning on Thursday, May 21.

“I understand the desire to get back to religious ceremonies, I’m a former altar boy myself,” Cuomo said. “Even at this time of stress, when people are so anxious and confused, those religious ceremonies can be comforting, but we have to do it safely and smartly.

Cuomo noted that the COVID-19 outbreak began downstate when a man in Westchester attended two religious services in one weekend, spreading it to other members of the congregation.

“We don’t want a religious ceremony that gets more people infected, because they are, by definition, a gathering,” he said. “We know from the hotspot in New Rochelle that religious ceremonies can be very dangerous. So the question is how do we do it?”

The state is also forming an Interfaith Advisory Council that is comprised of more than three dozen top religious leaders from around the state that will help guide the states reopening of religious institutions.

“I’m going to speak to them myself, and we’re going to talk it through with them,” Cuomo said. “Everyone wants to get to the same place, religion is a very complicated situation.”

