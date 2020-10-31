COVID-19: NY Unveils New Entry Policy For Quarantines By Out-Of-State Travelers

All travelers from non-neighboring states planning to stay in New York for more than 24 hours will now be required to quarantine for at least three days and then test negative for COVID-19 and present proof of a negative test before leaving quarantine under a sweeping new policy.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled the new policy on Saturday, Oct. 31. It replaces the former 14-day quarantine list for travelers from states or territories with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average. That quarantine policy had been in effect since June 28.

Neighboring states New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Vermont are exempt. But New York is still highly discouraging, to the extent practical, non-essential travel to those states.

In addition, New Yorkers traveling to non-neighboring states will have to quarantine for three days after returning and then test negative.

Those who get a negative test within three days before arriving in New York State for a stay of more than one day do not have to quarantine for three days.

Those who do not must present a negative test result on the fourth day or after arriving in New York to leave quarantine.

Anyone refusing to take a test after three days upon arriving in New York will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

"We have to come up with a new policy for quarantine," Cuomo said, "and I said last week that we were working with global health experts on a new policy and all the experts suggest we shift to a testing policy.

"And that's what we're going to do. There will be no quarantine list, there will be no metrics. There will be one rule that applies across the country."

A document detailing the new guidelines, which come just before the start of the holiday season, is expected to be released later in the day Saturday.

