Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect For Region, With Damaging Winds, Large Hail Possible
News

COVID-19: NY To Close Four More Mass Vaccination Sites, Including One In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Photo Credit: flickr/US Secretary of Defense

New York State is closing more of its mass vaccination sites in an effort to focus more resources on areas where the rate of COVID-19 vaccination is lower.

The state announced that the following sites will cease operations beginning Monday, July 26:

  • The Diana Center at SUNY Orange
  • Stony Brook Southampton
  • Binghamton University at Gannett Drive
  • Aviation Mall in Queensbury

Earlier in the month, the state announced the closure of four other mass vaccination sites, including the one at Jones Beach.

The state said it will evaluate whether it will close the remaining sites in the coming weeks and months based on proximity to other sites and demand. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.