COVID-19: NY To Close Four More Mass Vaccination Sites, Including One In Hudson Valley

New York State is closing more of its mass vaccination sites in an effort to focus more resources on areas where the rate of COVID-19 vaccination is lower.

The state announced that the following sites will cease operations beginning Monday, July 26:

The Diana Center at SUNY Orange

Stony Brook Southampton

Binghamton University at Gannett Drive

Aviation Mall in Queensbury

Earlier in the month, the state announced the closure of four other mass vaccination sites, including the one at Jones Beach.

The state said it will evaluate whether it will close the remaining sites in the coming weeks and months based on proximity to other sites and demand.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.