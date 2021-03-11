COVID-19: NY To Change Policy For Domestic Travelers

New York is loosening the restrictions on travelers coming into the state as the recovery from the COVID-19 holiday season surge continues.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that beginning on Thursday, April 1, domestic travelers will no longer be required to quarantine after entering New York from another state or territory.

Mandatory quarantines will still be required for international travelers coming into New York.

Cuomo said that all travelers must also continue to fill out the Traveler Health Form.

“New Yorkers have shown strength and perseverance throughout this entire pandemic, and it shows through the numbers that continue to decrease every day," Cuomo said. "As we work to build our vaccination infrastructure even further and get more shots in arms, we're making significant progress in winning the footrace between the infection rate and the vaccination rate.

“This allows us to open new sectors of our economy and start our transition to a new normal in a post-pandemic world.”

Though it is not a requirement, the New York State Department of Health is still recommending quarantines as an added precaution to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“As part of that transition, quarantine for domestic travelers is no longer required, but it is still being advised as an added precaution,” Cuomo added. "This is great news, but it is not an all-clear for New Yorkers to let their guard down.

“To beat this virus once and for all we all must continue doing what we know works to stop the spread, including wearing masks, washing our hands, and practicing social distancing."

