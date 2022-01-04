Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
COVID-19: NY Teacher Reassigned For Allegedly Giving Child Vaccine Without Consent

Nicole Valinote
COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine Photo Credit: Johnson & Johnson

A Long Island woman who is accused of giving a 17-year-old a COVID-19 vaccine without the consent of his parents has been identified as a public school teacher, according to a new report.

Laura Parker Russo, age 54, of Sea Cliff, was arrested and charged with New York State Education Law Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

According to a report from the New York Post, Russo is a science teacher with Herricks Public Schools.

"The individual in question is a district employee who has been removed from the classroom and reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation," the district told NBC New York.

Police received a report from the teen's mother after he told her he had received the vaccine, and investigators determined that Russo was not a medical professional and not authorized to administer vaccines, NCPD reported.

