COVID-19: NY Now Seeing All Red, With All 62 Counties At High Risk For Spread

New Yorkers are seeing red as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has designated all 62 of the state’s counties as areas of “high transmission" for the spread of COVID-19.

In the latest update from the CDC, the organization is monitoring every county in New York as variants of the virus continue surging throughout the country.

Over the summer, only Nassau and Suffolk County on Long Island were in the “high transmission” category.

In the past seven days, according to the CDC, new COVID-19 cases were reported downstate, by county, in:

Suffolk: 3,398 (5.38 percent);

Nassau: 2,464 (4.76 percent);

Westchester: 1,195 (3.60 percent);

Orange: 732 (5.86 percent);

Dutchess: 529 (6.20 percent);

Rockland: 460 (4.79 percent);

Ulster: 322 (5.58 percent);

Putnam: 159 (5.68 percent);

Sullivan: 159 (7.52 percent).

“Substantial” transmission means the county has seen between 50 and 99.99 total new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days, according to the CDC. However, “High” transmission includes anything above that number.

Nationwide, there are currently 3,065 counties (95.19 percent) in the US with a “high” level of community transmission rate, while there are 67 (2.08 percent) with a “substantial,” 24 (0.75 percent) with a “moderate,” and 63 (1.96 percent) with a “low” transmission rate.

Complete data from the CDC can be found here as the number of cases continues to surge across the country.

