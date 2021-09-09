Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Deputy Mayor In Airmont Nabbed With 16 Assault Weapons, Fake FBI IDs
News

COVID-19: NY Now Seeing All Red, With All 62 Counties At High Risk For Spread

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
All 62 counties in New York are now at high risk for COVID-19 transmission on Thursday, Sept. 9. Photo Credit: CDC
Counties in New York with “high” (dark red) and “substantial” (orange) COVID-19 transmission rates as of Saturday, Aug. 14. Photo Credit: CDC

New Yorkers are seeing red as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has designated all 62 of the state’s counties as areas of “high transmission" for the spread of COVID-19.

In the latest update from the CDC, the organization is monitoring every county in New York as variants of the virus continue surging throughout the country.

Over the summer, only Nassau and Suffolk County on Long Island were in the “high transmission” category.

In the past seven days, according to the CDC, new COVID-19 cases were reported downstate, by county, in:

  • Suffolk: 3,398 (5.38 percent);
  • Nassau: 2,464 (4.76 percent);
  • Westchester: 1,195 (3.60 percent);
  • Orange: 732 (5.86 percent);
  • Dutchess: 529 (6.20 percent);
  • Rockland: 460 (4.79 percent);
  • Ulster: 322 (5.58 percent);
  • Putnam: 159 (5.68 percent);
  • Sullivan: 159 (7.52 percent).

“Substantial” transmission means the county has seen between 50 and 99.99 total new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days, according to the CDC. However, “High” transmission includes anything above that number.

Nationwide, there are currently 3,065 counties (95.19 percent) in the US with a “high” level of community transmission rate, while there are 67 (2.08 percent) with a “substantial,” 24 (0.75 percent) with a “moderate,” and 63 (1.96 percent) with a “low” transmission rate.

Complete data from the CDC can be found here as the number of cases continues to surge across the country.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.