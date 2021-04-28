Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
COVID-19: NY Lifting Curfew On Bars, Restaurants, Changing Catering Guidance

Zak Failla
Restaurants and bars in New York will have curfews lifted.
Restaurants and bars in New York will have curfews lifted. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The COVID-19 curfew on bars and restaurants in New York is set to be lifted as the state continues reopening the economy.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the mandatory midnight closing time for bars and restaurants will end for outdoor dining areas beginning on Monday, May 17, and for indoor dining areas on Monday, May 31.

Additionally, the curfew for catered events where attendees have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result will be lifted on May 17, and for all catered events on May 31, Cuomo noted.

Catered events can also resume at residences beginning on Monday, May 3, as long as other mandates are followed, and seating will be permitted in bars in New York City on May 3.

 “Everything we’ve been doing is working — all the arrows are pointing in the right direction and now we’re able to increase economic activity even more,” Cuomo stated.

“Lifting these restrictions for restaurants, bars, and catering companies will allow these businesses that have been devastated by the pandemic to begin to recover as we return to a new normal in a post-pandemic world.”

