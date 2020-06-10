Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
COVID-19: NY Launches Online Dashboard With Daily Test Results Percentage By Region, County

Joe Lombardi
A look at daily test results, including percentage positive, for each of New York's 10 regions. Photo Credit: New York State
Each region's results are also broken down by county. Photo Credit: New York State

With nine of New York's 10 regions now in Phase 2 of the four-phase reopening process and New York City in Phase 1, the state has launched an online dashboard.

The dashboard displays the percentage of daily positive test results for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for each of New York's 10 regions.

Each region's results are also broken down by county. (See the second image above.)

"Every citizen should want to know what's happened in their community and their region," said Gov. Andrew Cuomo in his daily news briefing on Wednesday, June 10, held at LaGuardia International Airport in Queens. "Look at the number for today, look at the number for yesterday, look at the number from the day before.

"See if there's any movement. See the movement is up or down. See if we have to worry if there is a cautionary tale or see if the reopening is proceeding without increasing the viral spread.

"That's where we are and that will be the most informed reopening of any state in the country. Just have the discipline to follow the numbers."

You can access the new dashboard by clicking here.

