Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Rockland County Cases By Municipalities
News

COVID-19: NY Launches Online Dashboard To Track How Close Regions Are To Reopening

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the the dashboard tracking seven metrics for New York's 10 regions.
A look at the the dashboard tracking seven metrics for New York's 10 regions. Photo Credit: ny.gov

Three regions in New York will start slowly reopening economies this week, with the seven others, including Long Island and the Hudson Valley, eagerly eyeing reaching Phase 1 of the "Unpausing" process amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

To get there, those regions will need to meet seven criteria.

Now, you can check to see how each of New York's 10 regions is doing with those metrics. The state launched a dashboard on Monday, May 11 showing those analytics. You can view the dashboard here.

Click here to read "NY Forward," the state's 51-page reopening plan.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.