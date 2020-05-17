COVID-19: NY Launches New Website Showing Nearest Testing Sites

On Day 78 of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, New York State has doubled its capacity to reach 40,000 diagnostic tests per day and has rolled out a new website to show New Yorkers where they can find the nearest testing site.
That's twice the national average.
During his daily news briefing on Sunday, May 17 in Albany, Gov. Andrew Cuomo not encouraged eligible New Yorkers to visit the new website, coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-testing (first image above), to find a nearby testing site . For a list of eligible New Yorkers, see the second image above.
To show how quick it is to take a test, Cuomo took one himself during the briefing. (See third image above.)
The state's diagnostic testing criteria now includes all individuals who would return to the workplace in phase one of the state's reopening plan. New Yorkers eligible for diagnostic testing now include:
- Any individual who has COVID-19 symptoms;
- Any individual who has had contact with a person known to be positive with COVID-19;
- Any individual who is subject to a precautionary or mandatory quarantine;
- Any individual who is employed as a health care worker, nursing home worker or first responder;
- Any essential worker who directly interacts with the public while working; and
- Any individual who would return to the workplace in phase one of the state's reopening plan.
On the new website, New Yorkers can enter their address to view a list and a map view of the nearest testing sites on the page here.
The state has also partnered with Google Maps to display testing site results. New Yorkers can search "COVID testing near me" on Google Maps to easily find the nearest testing sites.
"Throughout this entire pandemic, testing was key to controlling the virus and now it will be key to monitoring the virus as we begin reopening in regions across the state," Governor Cuomo said. "New York has worked aggressively to build a massive statewide sample collection network and is now testing more than any state or country per capita, but our new problem is we have more sites and capacity than we're actually using.
"The more New Yorkers get tested, the better -- and we are going to ensure to all individuals who will return to the workplace in phase one of our reopening plan have access to testing, and we are launching a new website to make it easier for New Yorkers to find nearby testing sites."
Cuomo also announced New York State is partnering with CVS to bring testing to more than 60 CVS pharmacies across the state. Each site will be able to conduct 50 or more tests per day.
Cuomo also reminded New Yorkers in need of emotional support to call the New York State Emotional Support Hotline at 1-844-863-9314 to schedule a free appointment with a mental health professional. New Yorkers can access additional mental health resources at headspace.com/ny .
A total of 1,889 additional COVID-19 cases have brought the statewide total to 350,121 The geographic breakdown is as follows, with total cases on the second line under the name of the country, followed by new cases on the third line.
Albany
1,579 total positive cases
7 new cases
Allegany
44
0
Broome
414
1
Cattaraugus
65
0
Cayuga
63
0
Chautauqua
48
0
Chemung
134
0
Chenango
117
2
Clinton
92
1
Columbia
340
2
Cortland
34
0
Delaware
69
1
Dutchess
3,543
16
Erie
4,954
87
Essex
33
1
Franklin
18
0
Fulton
171
23
Genesee
180
2
Greene
212
1
Hamilton
5
0
Herkimer
91
0
Jefferson
71
0
Lewis
16
3
Livingston
110
3
Madison
258
0
Monroe
2,258
66
Montgomery
75
0
Nassau
39,136
103
Niagara
792
22
NYC
192,593
993
Oneida
760
9
Onondaga
1,501
32
Ontario
146
7
Orange
9,943
64
Orleans
167
4
Oswego
84
1
Otsego
67
0
Putnam
1,136
9
Rensselaer
439
1
Rockland
12,758
70
Saratoga
428
5
Schenectady
620
7
Schoharie
47
0
Schuyler
9
1
Seneca
51
1
St. Lawrence
192
0
Steuben
234
1
Suffolk
38,117
175
Sullivan
1,231
14
Tioga
113
1
Tompkins
139
1
Ulster
1,552
15
Warren
232
4
Washington
219
1
Wayne
96
4
Westchester
32,224
127
Wyoming
78
0
Yates
23
1
