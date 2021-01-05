COVID-19: NY Introduces App That Guides Users To Vaccine Eligibility

With new allocations of COVID-19 vaccines being distributed to New York hospitals, the state is introducing a new app to provide guidance on who is eligible to receive their first round of doses.

This week, eligibility for those permitted to receive the vaccine expanded to include all outpatient/ambulatory front-line, high-risk health care workers who provide direct in-person patient care, as well as all public health care workers who provide direct in-person care, including those who conduct COVID-19 tests and handle lab specimens.

With more New Yorkers becoming eligible to receive the vaccine, the state is launching a new “Am I Eligible” app, which will answer a variety of questions one may have regarding the vaccine.

According to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the app will help New Yorkers determine their eligibility, connect them with administration centers, and schedule appointments. To access the app, as well as find the latest information concerning the vaccine and its administration.

"While we're trying to control COVID with one hand, we're trying to defeat it with the other and the vaccine is the weapon that will win this war," Cuomo said.

"Getting this vaccine out is going to be the single greatest operation government has ever had to accomplish and we're taking bold actions to ensure it is delivered swiftly and equitably for all New Yorkers.

Those now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine includes:

Individuals who work in private medical practices;

Hospital-affiliated medical practices; public health clinics;

Specialty medical practices of all types;

Dental practices of all types;

Dialysis workers;

Diagnostic and treatment centers;

Occupational therapists;

Physical therapists;

Speech therapists;

Phlebotomists;

Behavioral health workers;

Student health workers.

“Not only are all health care workers - the heroes who have taken care of us throughout this entire pandemic - now eligible to receive their first dose,” Cuomo said, "But we are taking steps to ensure providers expedite vaccinations, resources are in place to vaccinate the general public, and bad actors looking to game the system are held accountable."

