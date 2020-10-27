Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Breaking News: Man Indicted For Threatening To Shoot Women At Palisades Center Mall, DA Says
COVID-19: NY Adds One State To Quarantine; Renews Non-Essential Travel Advisory To/From CT, NJ

Joe Lombardi
LaGuardia Airport
LaGuardia Airport Photo Credit: New York State

With both Connecticut and New Jersey meeting the criteria to be added to New York's quarantine list for a second straight week, the state renewed its call discouraging non-essential travel to and from those neighboring states, as well as Pennsylvania and Massachusetts.

One state -- California -- was added to the quarantine list on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The advisory requires individuals who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days. 

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

Under rules for the New York advisory, travelers who pass through a state on a list for less than 24 hours are exempt from the quarantine requirement.

Given the interconnected nature of the region, as and mode of transport between New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, a quarantine on these states is not practically viable, according to a statement from the office of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. 

"That said, New York State highly discourages, to the extent practical, non-essential travel between Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania while they meet the travel advisory criteria," the statement said.

The full, updated travel advisory list of 39 states and two territories on New York's quarantine list is as follows:

  • Alaska
  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Guam
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Maryland
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • Mississippi
  • Montana
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Nebraska
  • New Mexico
  • Nevada
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Puerto Rico
  • Rhode Island
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • Wisconsin
  • West Virginia
  • Wyoming

