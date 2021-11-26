COVID-19: Newly Discovered Strain Could Be Worse Than Delta Variant, Scientists Fear

A new COVID-19 variant that could be worse than the Delta strain is sparking concerns among scientists.

The B.1.1.529 strain could become a "variant of concern" as soon as Friday, Nov. 26, when the World Health Organization holds an emergency meeting.

If the WHO does take that action, the variant will likely be called "Nu," the next letter in the Greek alphabet that the organization is now using to label new strains.

It is now spreading rapidly in parts of South Africa after first being detected in neighboring Botswana.

The new variant has already shown a large number of mutations, and scientists fear it could be more resistant to current vaccines than other strains and even more infectious than the highly infectious Delta variant.

"Beta," B.1.351, one of the current 12 "variants of concern," originated in South Africa.

"In less than two weeks, it now dominates all infections following a devastating Delta wave in South Africa," said Tulio de Oliveira, the director of Centre for Epidemic Response & innovation in South Africa said on Twitter.

"We are working around the clock to understand effects on 1) Transmissibility, 2) vaccines, 3) Re-infection, disease severity, and diagnostics," he added.

Several nations, including Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Israel, the Netherlands, and the Czech Republic have suspended travel from South Africa in response to the discovery of the new variant.

The Delta strain, B.1.617.2, originated in India and caused the second and the most deadly COVID outbreak in early 2021.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.