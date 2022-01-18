Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Public To Weigh In On Proposal For Major Marijuana Facility In Hudson Valley
News

COVID-19: New York's Newly-Reported Cases Decrease By 75 Percent Since Omicron Peak

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
The most recent number of newly-reported COVID-19 cases in New York has decreased by 75 percent from the state's peak less than two weeks ago.
The most recent number of newly-reported COVID-19 cases in New York has decreased by 75 percent from the state's peak less than two weeks ago. Photo Credit: CDC

Newly-reported COVID-19 cases in New York have decreased by 75 percent from the state's single-day peak less than two weeks ago.

In an update on Tuesday, Jan. 18, Gov. Kathy Hochul said another 22,312 cases were reported in the state, a decrease from the state single-day peak of 90,132 on Friday, Jan. 7.

Hochul said in the past seven days, newly-reported cases dropped 34 percent in New York, and across the United States, new cases decreased by 5 percent.

She added that New York's test positivity rate has decreased nearly 11 percent from the peak on Sunday, Jan. 2, and hospitalizations are also trending downward.

"So we hope to close the books on this winter surge soon," Hochul said. "So we can turn the page and open the book on our 2023 budget outlook and focus on the post-pandemic future. As I said, since I took office 147 days ago, my top priority is to confront this pandemic head-on and to save lives, protect the health of New Yorkers and protect the health of our economy."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.